Crazy footage. Al Qassam Brigades detonate a high-explosive IED in an israeli Merkava tank with at least 4 israeli troops outside of it.

The IED is likely an unexploded israeli bomb that was meant to bomb civilians.

Palestinian Government Media Office: The occupation army prevented 3,800 trucks of aid and food from reaching northern Gaza within a month.

Israel continues its genocidal encirclement of the people in Northern Gaza.



