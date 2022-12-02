The Big [Bidan] Circus

Personnel Check
* Who exactly works for Joe?
* What do they do all day?
* What stage of gender transition are they in?
* You may have decided, based on the evidence, that a lot of the people who run your gubment under him are stupid and silly and have weird personal lives.
* Of course, that’s true — but it’s not the whole story.
* A lot of them are also megalomaniacs who have no idea how stupid and silly they are.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-who-exactly-works-joe-biden
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 1 December 2022
