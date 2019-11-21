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FBI Interviewd Victim Alleging Bill Clinton Raped 8-Year-Old At Satanic Ritual
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331 views • November 21, 2019
Child sex trafficking investigators, who are part of the task force looking into Jeffrey Epstein and his associates on behalf of the FBI’s New York field office and NYPD, have allegedly interviewed a man who claims former President Bill Clinton raped him when he was 8-years-old.
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http://prisonplanet.com
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