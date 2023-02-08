READING THE SCRIPTURE - PSALM 92

1 <A Psalm. A Song for the Sabbath day.> It is good to give thanks to the LORD, And to sing praises to Your name, O Most High;

2 To declare Your lovingkindness in the morning, And Your faithfulness every night,

3 On an instrument of ten strings, On the lute, And on the harp, With harmonious sound.

4 For You, LORD, have made me glad through Your work; I will triumph in the works of Your hands.

5 O LORD, how great are Your works! Your thoughts are very deep.

6 A senseless man does not know, Nor does a fool understand this.

7 When the wicked spring up like grass, And when all the workers of iniquity flourish, It is that they may be destroyed forever.

8 But You, LORD, are on high forevermore.

9 For behold, Your enemies, O LORD, For behold, Your enemies shall perish; All the workers of iniquity shall be scattered.

10 But my horn You have exalted like a wild ox; I have been anointed with fresh oil.

11 My eye also has seen my desire on my enemies; My ears hear my desire on the wicked Who rise up against me.

12 The righteous shall flourish like a palm tree, He shall grow like a cedar in Lebanon.

13 Those who are planted in the house of the LORD Shall flourish in the courts of our God.

14 They shall still bear fruit in old age; They shall be fresh and flourishing,

15 To declare that the LORD is upright; He is my rock, and there is no unrighteousness in Him.

(Ps. 92:1-15 NKJ)