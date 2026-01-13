Meet Ron & Lisa Kern of Back Forty Farms - as an RV traveler you'll WANT to know about their farm...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Meet Ron & Lisa Kern, owners of the Back Forty Farms in Nampa, Idaho.
I met them first online when I discovered they are an excellent source of freeze dried natural food (I purchased eggs) with a shelf life of 20 years.
I toured their farm, in this and the next few videos, I allow them to tell their story. What they started, what a Private Ministerial Association is (and why it is GOOD NEWS for you and I), and why I trust the food you can I can purchase from their online store.
As the great Paul Harvey used to say, you can get the rest of the story here...
