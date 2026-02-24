Is The 3rd Biblical Jewish Temple To Be Built On The Temple Mount in Jerusalem? Let's Explore.

The Jewish people believe the 1st and 2nd Temple in the Bible was built on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. They believe that the Western Wall is the last remnant standing from the 2nd temple. But this has caused great dissension for many years between the Islam religion and the Jewish religion because the temple mount also has two sacred Islam structures. Is it possible that the two prior Jewish temples were built somewhere else? Let's discover today if this might possible.

