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Global Alert News - #238 - Dane Wigington
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67 views • March 01, 2020
GeoEngineeringWatch.org - One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday February 29, 2020.
Dane updates us on the Corona-virus in this country and others. France now experiencing 40% tourism decline, Wall Street with record losses in the last days in February, and dozens of other important headlines. Evil Ken Caldera invented ways for government to spray viruses and deadly bio-weapons on populations.
Dane updates us on the Corona-virus in this country and others. France now experiencing 40% tourism decline, Wall Street with record losses in the last days in February, and dozens of other important headlines. Evil Ken Caldera invented ways for government to spray viruses and deadly bio-weapons on populations.
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