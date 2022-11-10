09. Quietening the Soul: Now, It's Personal.

Fair warning: viewers may find some imagery disturbing.

If/then. Choices/consequences. Life/death. If we have any self-awareness at all, we realize how each affects us on a very personal level.

On this journey of organizing our souls in such a way that we can spiritually survive the darkest of days (which may be imminent), Scott Warren of Freedomshock.com shows it's not impossible. There is hope!

Self-improvement, it turns out, requires another paradigm shift!

http://freedomshock.com