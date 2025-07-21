BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Fasting Positions Us for Radical Breakthrough by Denying Our Flesh - Tammy Hotsenpiller
Counter Culture Mom
9 views • 1 day ago


Have you ever considered embarking on a journey of fasting and prayer? During times of great need or trial, the Bible emphasizes the importance of this practice, yet so few churches discuss this critical teaching. Tammy Hotsenpiller is the co-pastor of Influence Church and the author of Fasting for a Change: A 21-Day Journey of Discovering Who God Created You to Be. Tammy discusses the difference between spiritual and physical fasting and how important Biblical fasting is when it comes to breaking down barriers in your life. The Bible tells us that some things only happen through prayer and fasting. “Fasting tells our flesh no and our spirit yes,” says Tammy.



TAKEAWAYS


The enemy doesn’t want Christians to fast because it can lead to incredible breakthroughs


If you can say no to food, you can say no to other things


Say yes to God and see transformation in your life


Fasting is trendy in modern culture, but there’s a big difference between physical and spiritual fasting



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ

Fasting for a Change Welcome video: https://bit.ly/43g8Tv2

Fasting for a Change book: https://bit.ly/4nYeoYC

Fasting for Miracles book: https://bit.ly/4m0cepJ

Fasting With God book: https://bit.ly/3UjVhe5


🔗 CONNECT WITH TAMMY HOTSENPILLER

Website: https://www.tammyhotsenpiller.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thotsenpiller

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tammyhotsenpiller/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TammyHotsenpiller

Podcast: https://podcast.tammyhotsenpiller.com/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Institute for Creation Research: http://icr.org/tina

Wholesale Direct Metals: https://wholesaledirectmetals.com/tina

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

healthspiritualbibleprayerfastingphysicalfleshtina griffincounter culture mom showtammy hotsenpillerinfluence church21 day journey
