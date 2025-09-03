© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
A retired pharma executive claims Professor Francis Boyle, who was set to testify in Dutch court against Bill Gates and Albert Bourla about COVID shots being bioweapons, may have been eliminated.
Boyle, a leading bioweapons expert, was found dead just three weeks after agreeing to testify, with the cause of death still unknown.
She insists he had been in perfect health and working full-time right up until his sudden death.
Source @ShadowOfEzra
----------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!