"The Trial of My Elect" with Dr. Stephen Pidgeon and Jessica Knock on "Eatin Wild Honey and Locusts

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Sharing from 4 Ezra / 2 Esdras 16:67-78:
There are three steps to being delivered from 'ALL' Tribulation:
Step 1 Fear Him
Step 2 Leave off from sin
Step 3 Forget your iniquity
And there two paths: Each path sign posted:
The thorny shut off path that leads to fire signposted, "Lukewarm," SPEWED OUT OF THE MOUTH OF YAHUSHA.
The second path, where you guided and lead through "All Tribulation" is signposted, "Trial of Mine Elect." It's hard and hot, just like the fiery furnace - but you shall be made as pure gold.