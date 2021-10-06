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THIS CAME OUT OF A DOUBLE COVID VACCINATED PERSONS LUNG. SHE WAS ON A VENTILATOR
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266 views • October 06, 2021
A registered nurse posted to her Twitter account an image a “string of attached blood clots” that were retrieved from a patient’s lung. Coolzero17 (aDonna58556659) posted to her Twitter account the image on October 3. She wrote, “Just pulled this from the lung of a fully vaccinated, Covid +, intubated patient. Still think those jabs are harmless?.
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