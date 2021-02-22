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Shekel 88Trump 711 Tower of Babel 9!! Rebellion Back to the Garden-322 (False)Mashiach..!
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410 views • February 22, 2021
Let no man deceive you by any means! I believe we will soon be presented with the false light in the form of false prophets, false revival,Trumps Patriot Q WWG1WGA, honest blockchain money(LOL) and many other “well meanimng” leaders and activists. We see it already! Man cannot fix or in-corrupt man! Only by the Blood of Jesus! These men and women are beguiled, deluded, led astray and are on the road to destruction courtesy of the father of lies himself! World wide Noahide Law will be looked upon as the answer to the worlds moral degradation, it's ready and will be adopted and put into enforcement at the right time, sooner than later. Do you know Jesus and what He did for mankind? For YOU? I mean do DO YOU KNOW HIM? His grace and peace be with you all!
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Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
https://vid.me/ManyFish
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Many Fishers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos
Many Fish
https://www.youtube.com/user/wtfwu1/videos
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
https://vid.me/ManyFish
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Many Fishers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos
Many Fish
https://www.youtube.com/user/wtfwu1/videos
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