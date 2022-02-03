BOMBSHELL MILITARY EYEWITNESS DEATHBED CONFESSION: "THEY FAKED IT"

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Bart Sibrel joins me to discuss his new book 'MOON MAN' which exposed the faked Apollo moon missions. This highly revealing information was provided to Sibrel by the Chief of Security of a secretive military base where the moon landings were filmed, who finally confessed his regrettable participation in this despicable government fraud on his deathbed. Get the book here:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/1513686569