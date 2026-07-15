Where are We going to go?

The Disciples were completely freaked out but what happened next is truly astonishing?





Mark 9:7 And there was a cloud that overshadowed them: and a voice came out of the cloud, saying, This is my beloved Son: hear him.





First question : Who is God The Father speaking too? The answer every human being on earth from that point in time forward.





Second Question: Where are the words spoken by The Fathers beloved Son? The answer The KJV of the Bible, the New Testament, The Red Letters are the exact words of Jesus Christ.

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