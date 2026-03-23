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RT News - March 23 2026 4PM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
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March 23, 2026

rt.com


Donald Trump demands Iran open the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours or face a sustained blitz against its power plants. As the three-week mark is passed in the war - scores of people in Southern Israel are wounded by retaliatory Iranian missiles on Saturday. In a potentially catastrophic attack - Iran's major port of Bushehr - home to a nuclear plant - is targeted. No damage is reported to the reactor itself - but civilian and oil infrastructure are destroyed. An RT team is nearly killed by an IDF strike while reporting in southern Lebanon. Israel first claimed it hit the bridge because it's been used by Hezbollah. But the country's Defence Minister now admits the motives are much more far-reaching.


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