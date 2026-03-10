AI as a Tool Against Censorship and Industry Lies, an interview with Ty Bollinger

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What happens when AI is trained on real books and scientific research instead of corporate narratives? The truth gets harder to hide. New AI tools analyzing thousands of books and hundreds of thousands of research papers are helping expose misinformation and challenge industry-controlled narratives—turning technology into a weapon against censorship.
#AIRevolution #Censorship #TruthTechnology #OpenKnowledge #InformationFreedom #HealthResearch #FutureOfAI
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