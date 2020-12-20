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04 - “God Has Shown Us His Glory”
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2 views • December 20, 2020
https://revivalseminars.org
And ye said, Behold, the LORD our God has showed us His glory and His greatness, and we have heard His voice out of the midst of the fire: we have seen this day that God does talk with man, and he lives. Deuteronomy 5:24
And ye said, Behold, the LORD our God has showed us His glory and His greatness, and we have heard His voice out of the midst of the fire: we have seen this day that God does talk with man, and he lives. Deuteronomy 5:24
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