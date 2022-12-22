One day it will come... Who is my neighbor? Prophecy

Prophetic Word 2022-12-09 around 5pm





The transcript to read along is available on my website:

https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-12-09-one-day-it-will-come-who-is-my-neighbor/





If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5

https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski