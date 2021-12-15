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German Police Accuse The Unvaxxed Of Killing People And Being Diseased, Treat Them Like Jews In The 40s
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164 views • December 15, 2021
It is all in German but those who watch get the drift of the conversations had!! . . . The un vaccinated are now the useless eaters . . . the cause of all things COVID . . . even though the COVID catchers are usually the ones jabbed and not an un-vaccinated person in sight!!! . . .
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