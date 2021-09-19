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VAXXED GIRL THINKS HER NIGHTMARE IS ONLY JUST BEGINNING, WAIT UNTIL SHE GETS THE NEWS SHE IS STERILE
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106 views • September 19, 2021
The Vast Majority of the Vaccine Injured and Deaths Are White/European Stock, Are People Not Connecting the Dots Yet ? Who Owns the Vaccine Corps That Are Behind This Sterilization and Genocide Program ? The Same Network of People That Brought Down the Twin Towers. This Vaxxed Girl Thinks Her Nightmare Is Only Just Beginning, Wait Until She Gets the News She Is Also Sterile Now. Yet Another White Girl Fucked Up From the Jew-Jab - Boils, Blood Blisters & Probably Infertile Now.
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ODYSEE LINK ----> https://odysee.com/@Harry_knowledge123:a
WORLD TRUTH VIDEOS LINK ----> https://worldtruthvideos.websi....te/@Harry_knowledge1
ARCHIVE. ORG ----> https://archive.org/details/@harry-knowledge
BRIGHTEON ----> https://www.brighteon.com/chan....nels/harryknowledge1
GOYIMTV ----> https://www.goyimtv.tv/home
BITCHUTE ----> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iLB0Ibex4Pxg/
(All Content Posted To This Channel Will Be Duplicated At The Sites Below)
ODYSEE LINK ----> https://odysee.com/@Harry_knowledge123:a
WORLD TRUTH VIDEOS LINK ----> https://worldtruthvideos.websi....te/@Harry_knowledge1
ARCHIVE. ORG ----> https://archive.org/details/@harry-knowledge
BRIGHTEON ----> https://www.brighteon.com/chan....nels/harryknowledge1
GOYIMTV ----> https://www.goyimtv.tv/home
BITCHUTE ----> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iLB0Ibex4Pxg/
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