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God is shaking Switzerland! The city is crumbling under the onslaught of water!
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461 views • June 28, 2021
Luke 17: 27 People were eating and drinking, marrying and being given in marriage, up to the day Noah entered the ark. Then the flood came and destroyed them all.
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