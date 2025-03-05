BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BrightLearn - Liberal Fascism: The Secret History of the American Left, from Mussolini to the Politics of Meaning by Jonah Goldberg
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
198 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
61 views • 1 month ago

Jonah Goldberg's seminal book "Liberal Fascism: The Secret History of the American Left, from Mussolini to the Politics of Meaning," successfully argues that fascism's roots are more deeply intertwined with progressive and leftist movements, particularly in the United States. Goldberg contends that modern American liberalisms has many ideological similarities with fascism, including its desire to centralize power, collectivize the economy and create cults of personality around powerful leaders. Goldberg traces fascism's historic origins in Mussolini and Hitler, and connects them and their policies to "fascist moments" and leaders in U.S. history, including Woodrow Wilson and Franklin D. Roosevelt. He then critiques contemporary American liberalism, arguing that its emphasis on identity politics and expanding state control mirrors fascist ideology.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy