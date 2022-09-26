Episode 117 - Chat with Pat and Joel from Waking the Future

Find WakingTheFuture on Bitchute here:





Had a great chat with Pat and Joel from Waking the future, we discussed:





1) My feelings on the BNT hack.

2) Alternative platforms (security, performance, suppression).

3) The concept and process of the victim, blame and hate game.

4) How Love is the only true energy in the Universe.

5) Why Humanity is winning and will win.





Enjoy!