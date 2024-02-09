Час розлучатися, Володимире.
Roughly translated: 'Time to depart, Volodymyr'.
Your days are almost up and your NATO & US puppeteers are in a scramble now to try and patch up their mistakes.
At the very least, they do have a scapegoat in you, so keep your fingers crossed that you'll still be able to live out the rest of your life in peace, or maybe we should just say, rest in peace.
Video Source:
'Redacted' with Clayton Morris
Featuring special guest Larry Johnson, former CIA Analyst
Closing Theme Music:
'Retro News At Nine' by Steve Oxen
Video Thumbnail Creation:
Frank M. Lopez
Closing Credits Compilation:
Westcombe Motion Pictures
Oxley Park, NSW
Australia 2760
MMXXIV
NOTE: There is no connection between Redacted News or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
pce fri19:43
