https://gettr.com/post/p26q0890f8f
1/29/2023 Miles Guo: Greatest incidents are happening since the start of year 2023 - 1) GETTR Coin is successfully launched; 2) a court ruling is issued applicable to Sara Lihong Wei (9-finger goblin); 3) most importantly, the assets of family members of the CCP kleptocrats will be frozen; 4) Speaker McCarthy may visit Taiwan at any time
#WhistleblowersMovement #GreatestIncidents #GettrCoin #Courtruling #CCPoverseasassets #SpeakerMcCarthy #Taiwan
1/29/2023文贵直播：开年已发生的大喜事 - 1. 盖特币上线；2. 九指妖迎来了开年判决；3. 对爆料革命最重要的是，共产党老杂毛和家人的钱要被查封了；4. 麦卡锡议长可能随时访台
#爆料革命 #大喜事 #盖特币 #九指妖判决 #查封老杂毛海外资产 #麦卡锡访台
