La Seguridad Eterna

El séptimo sermón de laiglesiadelanube.com, predicado por el hno. Roberto Breaker. Muestra que la salvación que Dios ofrece es un don gratuita, y es por toda la eternidad. Es a decir que uno no puede salvar la salvación que Dios da. El hno. Roberto da muchos versículos de la biblia de muchos que prueba esta enseñanza bíblica.
