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Blutut skener pronalazi vakcinisane ljude (A bluetooth scanner finds vaccinated people)
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1431 views • August 17, 2021
Ljudi koji su primili kovid vakcinu, primili su u svoje telo nano-čipove koji šalju signal. Signal se može detektovati pomoću specijalne aplikacije koju možete instalirati na svaki android telefon.
Ako ne verujete, isprobajte sami, ispod su linkovi sa kojih možete skinuti te programe. Potrebno je da ih preuzmete pomoću telefona i pokrenete.
BLUETOOTH DEVICE FINDER
https://app.box.com/s/1v45d7gxtf54q4jhsd3drsot6d67ln9y
BLUETOOTH SCANNER
https://app.box.com/s/tmn0jz4gdq7q38fvhmumqxwys0qsmjcd
Ako ne verujete, isprobajte sami, ispod su linkovi sa kojih možete skinuti te programe. Potrebno je da ih preuzmete pomoću telefona i pokrenete.
BLUETOOTH DEVICE FINDER
https://app.box.com/s/1v45d7gxtf54q4jhsd3drsot6d67ln9y
BLUETOOTH SCANNER
https://app.box.com/s/tmn0jz4gdq7q38fvhmumqxwys0qsmjcd
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