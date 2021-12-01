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Benefits Of Joining The Gang - Proverbs 1:11-14 (NIV)
11 If they say, “Come along with us;
let’s lie in wait for innocent blood,
let’s ambush some harmless soul;
12 let’s swallow them alive, like the grave,
and whole, like those who go down to the pit;
13 we will get all sorts of valuable things
and fill our houses with plunder;
14 cast lots with us;
we will all share the loot”—
Proverbs Club Commentary
Gangs are getting more popular as I age.
Yousta was, joining a gang was criminal.
Now, it is accepted in many neighborhoods.
Gangs bring only lawlessness and heartbreak.
https://pc1.tiny.us/yc2m3bzb
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