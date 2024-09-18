Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - September 17, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2380 - Who wouldn’t want free living expenses paid for? Is this why we have illegals soaring here to the U.S.? -What is going on in Germany? -Ryan Ruth and his previous charges, he already has felonies? So was this planned? -Can felonies be expunged? -Is Sean Diddy Combs a distraction? -Are they pushing more AI monitoring? -Needle free vaccine will start where? -The globalist and their hands being in pretty much everything. -How do foods and beverages affect blood sugar?