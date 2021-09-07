FAILURE: The JOE BIDEN STORY

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A humanitarian crisis at the border. An economy in tailspin. Crime running rampant. And a tragedy in Afghanistan. In just nine months, President Joe Biden has managed to make a mess of just about every issue facing the United States. In this special edition of Hold The Line, Buck takes a look at the Biden Presidency so far, and illustrates why it can be summarized in one word: failure.
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