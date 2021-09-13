© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ego Challenges Gamer at Final Door to Buddhahood - Buddhism 101
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • September 13, 2021
Enjoy this snippet of 'Unbiased on the Fence'. This segment goes over the Buddhist concept of the final doorway of surrendering the Game of Polarity to return to the emptiness of the spiritual void back into the one universal mind. However, she goes over how your ego will try to convince, trick, or outsmart you to stay on the Wheel of Dharma because it does not want to die. It will challenge how solid your character is by using your best traits against you. Watch this to learn more about what it takes to attain full enlightenment beyond the spirit and physical worlds.
To watch the FULL interview, click on the link below.
https://youtu.be/f5LX6vjV3dc
For more about Shane Robinson of 'Unbiased on the Fence':
Shane's BOOK IS OUT!!!
Mandela Effect: Friend or Foe?https://www.amazon.com/dp/169285769X/...
'Unbiased on the Fence' information center for the Mandela Effect
Conferences and Meet-Ups
https://mandelaeffectconference.com/
For more information
Visit: http://uotf.net
To support 'Unbiased on the Fence' work:
Paypal
https://www.paypal.me/uotf
Patreon (Monthly Support)
https://www.patreon.com/uotf
_______________________________________________
To learn more about Von's work, please see the links below.
Merkaba Chakras:
https://merkabachakras.com/
Von's Author Page:
https://amzn.to/2YSTS0A
Dolores Cannon QHHT Practitioner Registry:
https://www.qhhtofficial.com/members/...
Merkaba Chakras Hypnosis Yelp Listing:
https://www.yelp.com/biz/merkaba-chak...
Please hit SUBSCRIBE for notifications of new videos. Many abundant blessings to you for watching, liking, commenting, and sharing! :-)
To watch the FULL interview, click on the link below.
https://youtu.be/f5LX6vjV3dc
For more about Shane Robinson of 'Unbiased on the Fence':
Shane's BOOK IS OUT!!!
Mandela Effect: Friend or Foe?https://www.amazon.com/dp/169285769X/...
'Unbiased on the Fence' information center for the Mandela Effect
Conferences and Meet-Ups
https://mandelaeffectconference.com/
For more information
Visit: http://uotf.net
To support 'Unbiased on the Fence' work:
Paypal
https://www.paypal.me/uotf
Patreon (Monthly Support)
https://www.patreon.com/uotf
_______________________________________________
To learn more about Von's work, please see the links below.
Merkaba Chakras:
https://merkabachakras.com/
Von's Author Page:
https://amzn.to/2YSTS0A
Dolores Cannon QHHT Practitioner Registry:
https://www.qhhtofficial.com/members/...
Merkaba Chakras Hypnosis Yelp Listing:
https://www.yelp.com/biz/merkaba-chak...
Please hit SUBSCRIBE for notifications of new videos. Many abundant blessings to you for watching, liking, commenting, and sharing! :-)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.