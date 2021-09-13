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Ego Challenges Gamer at Final Door to Buddhahood - Buddhism 101
Merkaba Chakras
Merkaba Chakras
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10 views • September 13, 2021
Enjoy this snippet of 'Unbiased on the Fence'. This segment goes over the Buddhist concept of the final doorway of surrendering the Game of Polarity to return to the emptiness of the spiritual void back into the one universal mind. However, she goes over how your ego will try to convince, trick, or outsmart you to stay on the Wheel of Dharma because it does not want to die. It will challenge how solid your character is by using your best traits against you. Watch this to learn more about what it takes to attain full enlightenment beyond the spirit and physical worlds.

To watch the FULL interview, click on the link below.
https://youtu.be/f5LX6vjV3dc

For more about Shane Robinson of 'Unbiased on the Fence':
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Mandela Effect: Friend or Foe?https://www.amazon.com/dp/169285769X/...

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