Copper Toxicity is a MYTH. Average Person Has 5 Neurotoxins in Their Body at Levels Higher Than Copper. Jason Hommel. www.RevealingFraud.com

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FULL Show, Copper Toxicity is a Myth, Jason Hommel, Mitolife Ep 164: www.youtube.com/watch?v=MCGaBMM-VHo
Jason Hommel website: www.revealingfraud.com
Jason Hommel facebook group: www.facebook.com/groups/507920450660237
Jason Hommel Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/The_Copper_Revolution/
"The Copper Revolution: Ch. 1: Copper has many systemic effects that benefit the entire body:"
"General Strength: boosting collagen, strengthening bones, (35% collagen) through collagen, and taking calcium out of the soft tissues and into the bones." ~ The Copper Revolution, Jason Hommel
"Building muscle, (30% collagen), burning fat, stopping bleeding and bruising, reducing inflammation, improving cell oxygenation, boosting antioxidant enzymes." ~ The Copper Revolution, Jason Hommel
"Nerves and Brain: 1-4: Copper boosts 4 neurotransmitters: serotonin, dopamine, norepinephrine, and epinephrine (adrenaline). 5. Copper acts as a neurotransmitter itself. 6. Copper increases the re-uptake of neurotransmitters. 7. Copper increases the electrical conductivity of the fluid around the nerves. 8. Copper restores the myelin sheath. 9. Copper binds to fluoride, detoxing it, carrying it out of the body, and fluoride is a nerve toxin....The next chapters focus on proving up the summary above in the scientific research. Most of these are meta article summaries of what copper does that quote multiple studies..." ~ The Copper Revolution, Jason Hommel