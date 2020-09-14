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Denmark Copenhagen End time Symbolism. The Mark of the Beast. Alien Grays. The Borg.
Creatrix13
Creatrix13
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80 views • September 14, 2020
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The UN is called "THE HEAD OF THE MONSTER" in the book "SUSTAINABLE - The War on Free Enterprise, Private Property & Individuals" and the UN has built a MONSTER building in Copenhagen which was initiated the 4th July 2013 (not even being completely finished at that time). Copenhagen has been promoted as the CENTRE OF THE WORLD - being in the 33rd field on the UN flag? The UN City building is black/white. It has 8 arms or wings with very sharp points that don't seem to be very human friendly which they are not, of course - when we think of UN Agenda 21 (2030).

Watch this clip from the movie "Resident Evil - The Final Chapter" and pay attention to the symbol in the background: https://youtu.be/eD0CKp7WsV4

Then go here and look at "The 8 Pointed Star of Annunaki": https://gnosticwarrior.com/8-pointed-star-anunnaki.html

The UN 8 pointed building in Copenhagen is here: https://youtu.be/auw9n0NZHd8

This message is mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VZMQJVT9jjI
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end times666un city copenhagenmark of the beatamalienborg
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