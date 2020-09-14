© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Denmark Copenhagen End time Symbolism. The Mark of the Beast. Alien Grays. The Borg.
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
80 views • September 14, 2020
This is mirrored from
The UN is called "THE HEAD OF THE MONSTER" in the book "SUSTAINABLE - The War on Free Enterprise, Private Property & Individuals" and the UN has built a MONSTER building in Copenhagen which was initiated the 4th July 2013 (not even being completely finished at that time). Copenhagen has been promoted as the CENTRE OF THE WORLD - being in the 33rd field on the UN flag? The UN City building is black/white. It has 8 arms or wings with very sharp points that don't seem to be very human friendly which they are not, of course - when we think of UN Agenda 21 (2030).
Watch this clip from the movie "Resident Evil - The Final Chapter" and pay attention to the symbol in the background: https://youtu.be/eD0CKp7WsV4
Then go here and look at "The 8 Pointed Star of Annunaki": https://gnosticwarrior.com/8-pointed-star-anunnaki.html
The UN 8 pointed building in Copenhagen is here: https://youtu.be/auw9n0NZHd8
This message is mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VZMQJVT9jjI
The UN is called "THE HEAD OF THE MONSTER" in the book "SUSTAINABLE - The War on Free Enterprise, Private Property & Individuals" and the UN has built a MONSTER building in Copenhagen which was initiated the 4th July 2013 (not even being completely finished at that time). Copenhagen has been promoted as the CENTRE OF THE WORLD - being in the 33rd field on the UN flag? The UN City building is black/white. It has 8 arms or wings with very sharp points that don't seem to be very human friendly which they are not, of course - when we think of UN Agenda 21 (2030).
Watch this clip from the movie "Resident Evil - The Final Chapter" and pay attention to the symbol in the background: https://youtu.be/eD0CKp7WsV4
Then go here and look at "The 8 Pointed Star of Annunaki": https://gnosticwarrior.com/8-pointed-star-anunnaki.html
The UN 8 pointed building in Copenhagen is here: https://youtu.be/auw9n0NZHd8
This message is mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VZMQJVT9jjI
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.