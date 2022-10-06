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Situation Update, 06/10/22 - EXCLUSIVE: Shocking microscopy photos of blood clots extracted from those who “suddenly died”
0:00 intro
1:47 engineered biostructures
10:34 covid toes and fingers
16:04 looking at microscopy photos
34:06 summary
47:08 outro
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