Situation Update, 06/10/22 - EXCLUSIVE: Shocking microscopy photos of blood clots extracted from those who “suddenly died”





0:00 intro

1:47 engineered biostructures

10:34 covid toes and fingers

16:04 looking at microscopy photos

34:06 summary

47:08 outro





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