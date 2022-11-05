Foxconn’s Zhengzhou Plant Recently Quadrupled Employees’ Daily Bonuses To Lure Back Workers Who Fled This Site

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https://gnews.org/articles/508666
Summary：11/03/2022 Foxconn, the world's biggest iPhone factory in China, has recently quadrupled daily bonuses for employees at the Zhengzhou plant to lure them back to work. The new incentive came after Foxconn placed the facilities under strict quarantine to curb a COVID-19 flare up.