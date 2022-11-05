Foxconn’s Zhengzhou Plant Recently Quadrupled Employees’ Daily Bonuses To Lure Back Workers Who Fled This Site

https://gnews.org/articles/508666
Summary：11/03/2022 Foxconn, the world's biggest iPhone factory in China, has recently quadrupled daily bonuses for employees at the Zhengzhou plant to lure them back to work. The new incentive came after Foxconn placed the facilities under strict quarantine to curb a COVID-19 flare up.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.