Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - So, You want to move to Panama! (ARCHIVED Radio Show 11.18.18)

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Dr Daniels has been asked by many people how to relocate to Panama. Dr Daniels has relocation expert guest to share the process and options and answer questions. Dr Daniels will share her story as well. Tune in. Think Happens.
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