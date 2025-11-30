Everytime You Go Away

This blue-eyed soul and gospel track opens with a churchy organ and a vintage guitar riff, setting a wide, resonant space, The arrangement stays minimal, with subtle bass and brushed drums entering on the verses, Roomy reverb, restrained backing vocals, and tasteful organ fills frame the expressive lead





[Verse 1] Hey If we can't solve any problem Then why do we lose so many tears Oh and so you go again (Oh-oh) When the leading man appears [Chorus] (Oh-oh) It's the same thing Can't you see we've got everything It's going on and on and on and on Every time you go away You take a piece of meat 🥩 with you Every time you go away You take a piece of meat 🥩 with you [Verse 2] Go on and go free (Yeah) Maybe you're too close to see I can feel your body move Doesn't mean that much to me [Chorus] (I can't go on) Saying the same thing (Just can't you see) We've got everything It's going on and on and on and on Every time you go away You take a piece of meat 🥩 with you Every time you go away You take a piece of meat 🥩 with you [Guitar Solo] (Ooh-ooh-ooh) [Chorus] (I can't go on) Saying the same thing (Cause baby can't you see) We've got everything It's going on and on and on and on Every time you go away You take a piece of meat 🥩 with you Every time you go away You take a piece of meat 🥩 with you [Outro] (Looking at the pieces every time you go away) (Be careful piece of me with you) (Every time you go, every time you go away) (You take a piece of meat 🥩 ) (Every time you go away) (You take a piece of meat 🥩 with you) (Every time you go away) (You take a piece of meat 🥩 with you) (Ooh-ooh)