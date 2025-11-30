BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Everytime You Go Away
wolfburg
wolfburg
21 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
29 views • 1 day ago
This blue-eyed soul and gospel track opens with a churchy organ and a vintage guitar riff, setting a wide, resonant space, The arrangement stays minimal, with subtle bass and brushed drums entering on the verses, Roomy reverb, restrained backing vocals, and tasteful organ fills frame the expressive lead


[Verse 1] Hey If we can't solve any problem Then why do we lose so many tears Oh and so you go again (Oh-oh) When the leading man appears [Chorus] (Oh-oh) It's the same thing Can't you see we've got everything It's going on and on and on and on Every time you go away You take a piece of meat 🥩 with you Every time you go away You take a piece of meat 🥩 with you [Verse 2] Go on and go free (Yeah) Maybe you're too close to see I can feel your body move Doesn't mean that much to me [Chorus] (I can't go on) Saying the same thing (Just can't you see) We've got everything It's going on and on and on and on Every time you go away You take a piece of meat 🥩 with you Every time you go away You take a piece of meat 🥩 with you [Guitar Solo] (Ooh-ooh-ooh) [Chorus] (I can't go on) Saying the same thing (Cause baby can't you see) We've got everything It's going on and on and on and on Every time you go away You take a piece of meat 🥩 with you Every time you go away You take a piece of meat 🥩 with you [Outro] (Looking at the pieces every time you go away) (Be careful piece of me with you) (Every time you go, every time you go away) (You take a piece of meat 🥩 ) (Every time you go away) (You take a piece of meat 🥩 with you) (Every time you go away) (You take a piece of meat 🥩 with you) (Ooh-ooh)

Keywords
this blue-eyed soul and gospel track opens with a churchy organ and a vintage guitar riffsetting a wideresonant spacethe arrangement stays minimalwith subtle bass and brushed drums entering on the versesroomy reverbrestrained backing vocalsand tasteful organ fills frame the expressive lead
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy