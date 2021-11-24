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Do you know who Fauci is?
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150 views • November 24, 2021
Dr. Fauci and others openly talked about a virus in October 2019 and how devastating it could me. You'll also see how Dr. Fauci openly told we the people how "this administration" referring to Trumps administration will face a pandemic.

It's time that we the people do our research, learn the truth about our true history and who's been pulling the strings to our Presidents for the past few decades and how we can put an end to this evil.

It's time we focus on our God given rights, the constitution and our creator. We must put God back in our lives as the center piece to all that we have. He's not going to come and save us if we don't do our part and stand up against the evil tyrannical bastards who've infiltrated every part of society from our schools, local, state and Federal governments, Churches, TV, Movies, Sports, you name it.

If you're afraid it's time to choose faith over fear. Pray and ask God to protect you and show him you mean it by standing up for what you believe it. The silent majority can be silent no more.

God Bless America!

Connect with Steve:
https://facebook.com/stevecloward1
https://lifeafteraddictionandindictment.com

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