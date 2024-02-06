The Inside Of a New York Migrant Shelter
Absolutely horrendous. There’s no room for negotiation. They need to be sent back
- Johnny MAGA
https://twitter.com/_johnnymaga/status/1754640996153934312?s=61&t=BdBkJAWYzheOiIIylkbO1g
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.