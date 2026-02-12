BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Insane Killer: It's like watching a horror movie! - 18-y/o transgender, who carried out Canada’s deadliest school attack in the past 25 years, involuntary psychiatric treatment - Jesse Van Rootselaar
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1349 followers
1
160 views • 1 day ago

The 18-year-old transgender individual, who carried out Canada’s deadliest school attack in the past 25 years, had previously undergone involuntary psychiatric treatment.

Investigators say that on the morning of February 10, the attacker killed his mother and stepbrother, then opened fire at a school, where six more people were killed.

More known:  The Tumbler Ridge shooter has been identified as 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar, a transgender person who was biologically male, but identified as female.

Rootsellar began his transgender route six years ago and was known to the authorities for having severe mental health issues.

Previous Updates on the Tumbler Ridge shooter:

- Tumbler Ridge authorities have stated they do not know the motive for Jesse Van Rootselaar's attacks.

- The two people killed at the local residency - Van Rootselaar's home - were his mother and step-brother.

- Authorities have chosen to refer to Van Rootselaar by "her gender of choice", which was female.

Adding, what UK is doing to children:

British Health Secretary Wes Streeting has approved a new "initiative" towards the beginning of a new set of trials for puberty blockers for children.

The trials involve "testing" these new puberty blockers to over 200 children under the age of 16, including those with learning disabilities.

In exchange for partaking in these trials, the children will be given vouchers worth £500 that will be eligible to be spent in various outlets across the UK.

In modern Britain, the price of chemically altering children permanently is worth £500 in shopping vouchers...

More UK weirdness:  The British National Health Service (NHS) has advised its hospital staff to no longer discourage first cousin marriage, as it has been claimed that the risk of genetic defects in their children are "only slightly increased".

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
