AI - The Truth or The Lie

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
April 17, 2023
@Harry-Vox
In a few weeks, unless we liberate ourselves from the coming Jewish enslavement of our people, we will be rent slaves to Jewish banking cartels. The clock is running, we either use AI to protect ourselves from enslavement or we are dead. The truth is that we have a thousand times more skills and talent than these Jewish banking cartel rats, so we need to get serious right this week and build systems immediately to free ourselves from the Jewish parasites who are sucking the blood from our society. We only have a few weeks left and its all over, so get smart, get busy and take over control of AI. We can do it. We are smarter than these slimeballs with the money. All these greasy Jewish bankers know is MONEY MONEY MONEY and NOTHING ELSE. So that actually gives us an advantage. Get smart, this is war.
THIS IS WAR. THIS IS GAME ON. THIS IS WAR.
LETS ALL WIN THIS WAR TOGETHER!
WE CAN DO IT.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.