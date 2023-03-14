X22 REPORT Ep. 3019a - [DS] System Being Destroyed, FED On The Hook For All Banks, Put An End To The Endless

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3019a - March 13, 2023
[DS] System Being Destroyed, FED On The Hook For All Banks, Put An End To The Endless
Forbes rated SVB America's best bank, that didn't age well. The [DS]/[CB] banking system is being destroyed. The Fed has now taken control of all deposits for all banks. The setup is complete. Trump said we are entering a 1929 type of crash, the Fed will print and print which will push inflation sky high. In the end gold will destroy the Fed.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
