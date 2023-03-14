X22 REPORT Ep. 3019a - [DS] System Being Destroyed, FED On The Hook For All Banks, Put An End To The Endless

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3019a - March 13, 2023

[DS] System Being Destroyed, FED On The Hook For All Banks, Put An End To The Endless

Forbes rated SVB America's best bank, that didn't age well. The [DS]/[CB] banking system is being destroyed. The Fed has now taken control of all deposits for all banks. The setup is complete. Trump said we are entering a 1929 type of crash, the Fed will print and print which will push inflation sky high. In the end gold will destroy the Fed.

