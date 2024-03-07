Victoria Nuland, Top jew US Diplomat And Anti-Russia Hardliner, Resigns Amid Funding Halt For Ukraine

Victoria Nuland, the third-highest-ranking US diplomat known for her strong backing of Ukraine, is set to resign from her position. Nuland departs her role as undersecretary of state for political affairs as funding for Kyiv continues to stall and Russia advances on the battlefield. Nuland, a career foreign service officer, served under six US Presidents and ten Secretaries of State during her three-and-a-half-decades-long career.
