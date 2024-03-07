Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Victoria Nuland, Top jew US Diplomat And Anti-Russia Hardliner, Resigns Amid Funding Halt For Ukraine
channel image
Vampire Slayer
31 Subscribers
57 views
Published 14 hours ago

Victoria Nuland, the third-highest-ranking US diplomat known for her strong backing of Ukraine, is set to resign from her position. Nuland departs her role as undersecretary of state for political affairs as funding for Kyiv continues to stall and Russia advances on the battlefield. Nuland, a career foreign service officer, served under six US Presidents and ten Secretaries of State during her three-and-a-half-decades-long career.

Keywords
politicsdeceptioncrimejesuspropagandaisraeljewsmusicwarnwoartgreat reset

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket