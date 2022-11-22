Emmanuel Macron At APAC In Thailand Last Week Called For A 'Single Global Order'-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-NOV 21 2022

The APEC Summit opened on Friday in Thailand, the last of three world summits hosted in the region this month. Chinese leader Xi Jinping called for stability, peace and the development of a "more just world order." French President Emmanuel Macron spoke at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Bangkok. This was despite the fact that France is not a member of the APEC nations. Macron said 'Are you on the US or the Chinese side? Because now, progressively, a lot of people would like to see that there are two orders in this world. This is a huge mistake. Even for both the US and China. We need a single global order.' Welcome to Day 980 of 15 Days To Flatten The Curve.On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, last week was a busy week, a very busy week in regards to end times political activity, culminating with Emmanuel Macron at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Bangkok. What was he there to do? Not much, just talked about taking the power away from the United States and China, and creating a single global order where neither of those countries are controlling things. And who, pray tell, might be in charge of the nascent Single Global Order, or SGO? I'm pretty sure he's wanting to nominate himself, in fact, I'm positive. What might this single global order look like? Like exactly what the prophets and Revelation tell you it'll look like. All this and more on this edition of the Prophecy News Podcast.

