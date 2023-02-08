Do Christians Need to Obey the Teachings of Jesus? - Short Video

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Do Christians need to obey the teachings of Jesus? Churches teach that obedience to the teachings of Jesus is optional at best, and at worst, they say, obeying Jesus could make you guilty of trying to work your way to heaven. But take a moment to stop listening to the churches, and listen to Jesus instead, to determine how necessary it is for Christians to obey Jesus' teachings.
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