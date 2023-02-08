Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Do Christians Need to Obey the Teachings of Jesus? - Short Video
36 views
channel image
The Solid Rock
Published 15 hours ago |

Do Christians need to obey the teachings of Jesus? Churches teach that obedience to the teachings of Jesus is optional at best, and at worst, they say, obeying Jesus could make you guilty of trying to work your way to heaven. But take a moment to stop listening to the churches, and listen to Jesus instead, to determine how necessary it is for Christians to obey Jesus' teachings.

For inquiries email [email protected]

Keywords
godheavenchristianpastorchurchesobeyhypocriteteachingsobedience

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket