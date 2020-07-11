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11/07/2020 -- M6.0 earthquake activity spreads across Planet -- West Coast USA major shift underway
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930 views • November 07, 2020
The slow slip of the North American plate (Laurentia) has picked up in pace.. additionally the plate slippage has carried on for multiple weeks...
The plate slip should lead to a large earthquake --- most likely when the shifting ceases, or towards the end of the shift. (large quake next to the shifting location). https://pnsn.org/tremor/
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Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHE92x768p8h-fMrqhsnE1Q
24/7 Live earthquake stream here: https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial
http://www.wolton.net/quake.html
The plate slip should lead to a large earthquake --- most likely when the shifting ceases, or towards the end of the shift. (large quake next to the shifting location). https://pnsn.org/tremor/
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHE92x768p8h-fMrqhsnE1Q
24/7 Live earthquake stream here: https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial
http://www.wolton.net/quake.html
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