Come Ride This Groove ith Me For Awhile

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Heavy rhythm guitar is something that I enjoy so much. The repetitive chugs give my nervous system something to latch onto, thus helping my anxiety. My goal is to help hurting people and those that may be suffering also, to smile, even for just a short time.
#rhythmreynegadeguitar #66Caliber #RhythmGuitar #RideTheGroove