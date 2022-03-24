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All True Christians are Disciples
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11 views • March 24, 2022
There is no difference between a Christian, a 'believer', and a disciple. They are three words for the same thing. The attempt to separate what it means to be a Christian from what it means to be a disciple is simply an attempt to justify disobedience on the part of nominal 'Christians'.
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