WHY TRUMP IS TAKING DOWN CABAL - MUST WATCH

For you people that are not believers in Trump, you need to stop arguing to Trump fans and finally see what it is about him that 80+ Million people see.



FACT: You have been consistently lied to for all your life by the news, government, and celebrities. There are only a few who know the absolute truth about the world and who actually runs it. The rest are sheep that blindly follow what the other people that they look up to. I know you are reading this and you are thinking "F You Dude". But watch the video to the very end. And by doing so, a seed will be planted in your brain that will start festering. And you will start having questions, and seeing things in a new way. Then you are now starting to wake up. Just watch the video all the way no matter how frustrating it gets. You need to finally see and hear with your own eyes, and stop dismissing everyone around you that likes Trump. The world is about to change in the next few days. Major events happening behind the scenes as I type this that no media outlet is showing you. Not even Fox News.



Enjoy, and welcome to being one of the Enlightened.



THERE ARE 80 MILLION OF US!!